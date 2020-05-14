Flybar Recalls Swurfer Baby and Toddler Swings Due to Fall Hazard

The plastic stopper on the bottom of the swing rope that holds the swing seat in place can detach, posing a fall hazard to the swing’s occupant.
Swurfer toll-free at 800-764-6784 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@flybar.com or online at https://swurfer.com and click on Product Safety under the Quick Links section of the website.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Swurfer brand Kiwi Baby and Toddler Swings. The plastic swing is sold in green, blue and pink. The swing attaches to a swing set or a tree branch. The swing measures about 15 inches wide, by 10 inches deep and 20 inches high. The swing weighs about 4 pounds. FlyBar, Inc. and Kiwi Swing SSW-0005 are printed on the underside of the swing. The manufacture date code of August 2019 is embossed on the back of the swing.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact the firm to receive instructions to repair the swings.
The firm has received six reports of the rope end detaching. No injuries have been reported.
Online at Swurfer.com, FlyBar.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and at independent stores nationwide from October 2019 through March 2020 for about $80.
FlyBar Inc., of Freehold, N.J. (owns Swurfer brand)
