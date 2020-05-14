  1. Home
Flybar Recalls Swurfer Baby and Toddler Swings Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Swurfer Kiwi Baby and Toddler Swings
Hazard:

The plastic stopper on the bottom of the swing rope that holds the swing seat in place can detach, posing a fall hazard to the swing’s occupant.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 14, 2020
Units:
About 3,000
Consumer Contact:

Swurfer toll-free at 800-764-6784 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@flybar.com or online at https://swurfer.com and click on Product Safety under the Quick Links section of the website.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Swurfer brand Kiwi Baby and Toddler Swings. The plastic swing is sold in green, blue and pink. The swing attaches to a swing set or a tree branch. The swing measures about 15 inches wide, by 10 inches deep and 20 inches high. The swing weighs about 4 pounds. FlyBar, Inc. and Kiwi Swing SSW-0005 are printed on the underside of the swing. The manufacture date code of August 2019 is embossed on the back of the swing.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact the firm to receive instructions to repair the swings.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of the rope end detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at Swurfer.com, FlyBar.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and at independent stores nationwide from October 2019 through March 2020 for about $80.

Importer(s):

FlyBar Inc., of Freehold, N.J. (owns Swurfer brand)

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-121
