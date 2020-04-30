Essential Trading Post Recalls Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Essential Trading Post collect at 774-202-6121 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday, Wednesday and Friday, email at Info@EssentialTradingPost.com put “Recall Alert” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body provide your name and address or online at www.EssentialTradingPost.com and click on ‘Recall Alert’ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils in amber glass bottles with black caps. “Essential Trading Post,” “Wintergreen Oil” or “Birch Oil” are printed on the green and white label. The essential oils were sold in 1 dram (4 mL), 0.5 fl. oz (15 mL), 1 fl. oz (30 mL), 2 fl. oz (60 mL), 4 fl. oz (120 mL), 8 fl. oz (240 mL) and 16 fl. oz (480 mL). The volume amount of the bottle is printed on the label. The Essential Trading Post logo and product name are printed in black. The SKU is printed on the bottom of the bottle.
|
Product Name
|
Size
|
SKU Code
|
Essential Trading Post Wintergreen
|
4 mL
|
731244690954
|
15 mL
|
731244690961
|
30 mL
|
731244690978
|
60 mL
|
731244690985
|
120 mL
|
731244690992
|
240 mL
|
731244691005
|
480 mL
|
731244691012
|
Essential Trading Post Birch
|
4 mL
|
731244685639
|
15 mL
|
731244685646
|
30 mL
|
731244685653
|
60 mL
|
731244685660
|
120 mL
|
731244685677
|
240 mL
|
731244685684
|
480 mL
|
731244685691
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Essential Trading Post for a full refund. The firm is directly notifying all known purchasers about the recall.
None reported.
EssentialTradingPost.com from April 2018 through April 2020 for between $3 and $105.
Essential Trading Post, of New Bedford, Mass.
