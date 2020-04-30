  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Essential Trading Post Recalls Wintergreen And Birch Essential Oils Due To Failure To

Essential Trading Post Recalls Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Essential Trading Post Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils
Hazard:

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 30, 2020
Units:
About 200
Consumer Contact:

Essential Trading Post collect at 774-202-6121 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday, Wednesday and Friday, email at Info@EssentialTradingPost.com put “Recall Alert” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body provide your name and address or online at www.EssentialTradingPost.com and click on ‘Recall Alert’ for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils in amber glass bottles with black caps.  “Essential Trading Post,” “Wintergreen Oil” or “Birch Oil” are printed on the green and white label.  The essential oils were sold in 1 dram (4 mL), 0.5 fl. oz (15 mL), 1 fl. oz (30 mL), 2 fl. oz (60 mL), 4 fl. oz (120 mL), 8 fl. oz (240 mL) and 16 fl. oz (480 mL).  The volume amount of the bottle is printed on the label.  The Essential Trading Post logo and product name are printed in black.  The SKU is printed on the bottom of the bottle. 

Product Name

Size

SKU Code

Essential Trading Post Wintergreen

4 mL

731244690954

15 mL

731244690961

30 mL

731244690978

60 mL

731244690985

120 mL

731244690992

240 mL

731244691005

480 mL

731244691012
     

Essential Trading Post Birch

4 mL

731244685639

15 mL

731244685646

30 mL

731244685653

60 mL

731244685660  

120 mL

731244685677

240 mL

731244685684

480 mL

731244685691
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Essential Trading Post for a full refund.  The firm is directly notifying all known purchasers about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively Online:

EssentialTradingPost.com from April 2018 through April 2020 for between $3 and $105.

Manufacturer(s):

Essential Trading Post, of New Bedford, Mass.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-740
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

BioFinest Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning; Sold Exclusively at Biofinest.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Natural Health Partners Recalls Dr. Mercola Wintergreen Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Naturo Sciences Recalls Eiji Essentials Wintergreen Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Wyndmere Naturals Recalls Birch Sweet Essential Oil and Aches & Pains Synergistic Essential Oil Blend Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
The Vitamin Shoppe Recalls Energy Formula Multivitamins Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise