Endliss Technology Recalls Trianium Battery Phone Cases Due to Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The lithium-ion battery in the cases can overheat resulting in thermal runaway, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
About 367,000
Endliss toll-free at 844-609-0874, or online at www.trianium.com and click on the recall link on the page for more information.
This recall involves Endliss Technology Trianium battery phone cases for all types of mobile phones. The cases were sold in black, gray, white and pink colors. “Trianium” is written on the back of the case. There are 17 different model numbers included in this recall. Recalled model numbers include: TM000006, TM000007, TM000008, TM000009, TM000010, TM000011, TM000046, TM000047, TM000048, TM000049, TM000101, TM000103, TM-06A-4000BBLK, TM-06A-4000ROGD, TM-06A-4000WSLV, TM-S6BC-BLK and MTS-3000-BBLK.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled phone cases, dispose of them in accordance with local laws on battery disposal, and contact Endliss for a free replacement power pack.
Endliss has received 96 reports of batteries overheating due to thermal runaway, including 10 reports of burn injuries.
Online at Amazon.com from September 2014 through July 2020 for between $30 and $100.
Endliss Technology Inc., of Hayward, Calif.
