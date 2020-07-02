Edens Garden Recalls Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Edens Garden toll-free at 833-301-5639 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.edensgarden.com and click on ‘Recalls’ at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 100% Pure Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils in amber glass bottles with black caps. The essential oils were sold in 5 mL, 10 mL, 30 mL and 4 fl. oz. The volume amount of the bottle is printed on the label. The Edens Garden logo is printed in black and the product name is printed in white.
Consumers should immediately store the product out of reach of children in a safe location and contact Edens Garden for a free replacement child resistant cap. Edens Garden is contacting all known purchasers directly about the recall.
None reported.
Edensgarden.com from May 2018 through April 2020 for between $6 and $70.
Edens Garden, of San Clemente, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800