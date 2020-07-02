  1. Home
Edens Garden Recalls Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Edens Garden 100% Pure Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oil
Hazard:

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 2, 2020
Units:
About 8,200
Consumer Contact:

Edens Garden toll-free at 833-301-5639 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.edensgarden.com and click on ‘Recalls’ at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 100% Pure Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils in amber glass bottles with black caps.  The essential oils were sold in 5 mL, 10 mL, 30 mL and 4 fl. oz.  The volume amount of the bottle is printed on the label.  The Edens Garden logo is printed in black and the product name is printed in white.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product out of reach of children in a safe location and contact Edens Garden for a free replacement child resistant cap.  Edens Garden is contacting all known purchasers directly about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively Online:

Edensgarden.com from May 2018 through April 2020 for between $6 and $70.

Manufacturer(s):

Edens Garden, of San Clemente, Calif.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-756
