Eco Baby Spoons and Forks, Eco Feeding Spoons, and Eco Placemat Feeding Sets Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Made by Herobility

Name of product:
Baby Spoons and Forks, Feeding Spoons and Placemat Feeding sets 4PCs
Hazard:

The Eco Baby Spoon and Fork and Eco Feeding Spoon can break into small pieces, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 25, 2020
Units:

About 890 (In addition, about 11 in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Contact Herobility toll-free at 866-510-5006 from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.herobility.com and click on the recall link on the homepage or go directly to https://herobility.com/en/recalls.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Eco Baby Spoons and Forks and Eco Feeding Spoons, as well as the Eco Placemat Feeding sets 4 PCS, because they include the Eco Feeding Spoon.  The recalled spoons and forks are made entirely of a plastic compound, and are distinct from the other Herobility spoons and forks sold in the U.S., which consist of plastic handles with steel implements.  The Herobility name and, in most instances, the date (month/2019) are located directly on the underside of the recalled products.  In addition to products with a date stamp of (month/2019), products with no date stamp are included in the recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby spoons and forks, feeding spoons and placemat sets and contact Herobility to return the products for a full refund or a Herobility gift card with free shipping on a future order.  Herobility is notifying all consumers who purchased the recalled products through its website directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported. 

Sold At:

Online at www.herobility.com and at Buy Buy Baby, Dillard’s, The Mama ‘Hood, Kidsland, Traveling Tikes, Adolce Baby, Mum and Mini, Earth Baby, Global Enfant, Li’l Baby Sprouts, Mariposa Hill, Macy’s and Babylist stores nationwide from March 2019 through September 2020 for about $9 for the Eco Baby Spoon & Fork, about $10 for the Eco Feeding Spoon (3 Pack), and about $50 for the Eco Placemat Feeding set 4 PCS.

Manufacturer(s):

Herobility AB, of Sweden

Importer(s):

Herobility AB, of Sweden

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-033
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise