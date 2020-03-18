Earth Sonnets Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Earth Sonnets collect at 801-699-8760 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, email at jenni@earthsonnets.com, or online at https://www.earthsonnets.com/about for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Earthsonnets Wintergreen (Gualtheria procumbens) Essential Oil in a 10 mL amber bottle with a black continuous thread cap and euro-dropper. The label is blue and white with the firm’s logo.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Earth Sonnets for a free replacement child resistant cap. All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.
None reported.
Earthsonnets.com from January 2016 through August 2019 for about $7.
Butterfly Express, of Clifton, Idaho
Earth Sonnets LLC, of Blackfoot, Idaho
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800