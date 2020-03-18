Earth Sonnets Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

  1. Home
Name of product:
Earthsonnets Wintergreen (Gualtheria procumbens) Essential Oil
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 18, 2020
Units:
About 20
Consumer Contact:

Earth Sonnets collect at 801-699-8760 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, email at jenni@earthsonnets.com, or online at https://www.earthsonnets.com/about for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Earthsonnets Wintergreen (Gualtheria procumbens) Essential Oil in a 10 mL amber bottle with a black continuous thread cap and euro-dropper.  The label is blue and white with the firm’s logo.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Earth Sonnets for a free replacement child resistant cap.  All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Earthsonnets.com from January 2016 through August 2019 for about $7.

Manufacturer(s):

Butterfly Express, of Clifton, Idaho

Distributor(s):

Earth Sonnets LLC, of Blackfoot, Idaho

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-725
