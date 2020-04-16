  1. Home
Dr. Adorable Recalls Sweet Birch Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Dr. Adorable Sweet Birch Essential Oils
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.    

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 16, 2020
Units:
About 12
Consumer Contact:

Dr. Adorable collect at 773-808-0950 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at katerina@dradorable.com or online at www.dradorable.com and click on Recall Notice for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 4.4 fl. oz. (144 mL) and 8 fl. oz. (240 mL) plastic amber bottles with white flip top lids. The white oval label on the bottle displays the Dr. Adorable logo, product name and the volume amount of the bottle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Dr. Adorable for a full refund. Dr. Adorable is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at Amazon.com from January 2020 through March 2020 for about $17.

Manufacturer(s):

Dr. Adorable, of Chicago, Ill.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-731
