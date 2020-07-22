DownEast Outfitters Recalls Folding Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.
DownEast at 800-337-3076 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, email at recallMOTG@deoinc.com or online at www.downeastbasics.com and click on the “Recall Notice” tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves DownEast’s Mattress on the Go folding mattresses which can be used as a small sofa or chair. The two-tone gray mattresses measure 4 inches high when configured as a mattress. Only the twin-sized mattresses are included in this recall. Downeast Home & Clothing, Item # 5540033515 and Made in China are printed on a white tag located on the underside of the head panel of the mattress.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact DownEast to receive a free fitted liner to cover the mattress and bring it into compliance with the federal standard.
None reported.
DownEast store locations nationwide and donated to various facilities from November 2017 through December 2019 for about $110.
Relux Mattress Co. Ltd., of China
DownEast Outfitters Inc., of Salt Lake City, Utah
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800