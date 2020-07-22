  1. Home
DownEast Outfitters Recalls Folding Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Mattress on the Go folding mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 22, 2020
Units:
About 1,600
Consumer Contact:

DownEast at 800-337-3076 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, email at recallMOTG@deoinc.com or online at www.downeastbasics.com and click on the “Recall Notice” tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves DownEast’s Mattress on the Go folding mattresses which can be used as a small sofa or chair.  The two-tone gray mattresses measure 4 inches high when configured as a mattress.  Only the twin-sized mattresses are included in this recall.  Downeast Home & Clothing, Item # 5540033515 and Made in China are printed on a white tag located on the underside of the head panel of the mattress.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact DownEast to receive a free fitted liner to cover the mattress and bring it into compliance with the federal standard.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

DownEast store locations nationwide and donated to various facilities from November 2017 through December 2019 for about $110.

Manufacturer(s):

Relux Mattress Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

DownEast Outfitters Inc., of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-155
