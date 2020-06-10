DICK’S Sporting Goods Recalls Safety Ropes Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The ropes can fail when used in freezing conditions, posing fall and injury hazards
DICK’s Sporting Goods toll-free at 877-846-9997 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at dickssportinggoods.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page, for DICK’S Sporting Goods and Field & Stream customers. Sportsman’s Warehouse at 800-286-3076 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT on Sundays or online at www.sportsmans.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page, for Sportsman’s Warehouse customers.
Recall Details
This recall involves Field & Stream Life Line, Linesman and Safety Ropes and are used to reduce the risk of a fall while climbing. The ropes are black with orange lines and were sold in a single or three pack. They have a carabineer that hooks onto the harness and a black and red label with the style number HEH01299, HEH01882Z, or HEH01530 printed in the bottom corner of the label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ropes and return them to any DICK’s Sporting Goods or Field & Stream store if purchased at those stores or at Sportsman’s Warehouse store if purchased there. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit of the purchase price.
The firm has received one report of the safety rope failing when used during freezing weather, resulting in a concussion and knee injury.
DICK’S Sporting Goods and Field & Stream stores nationwide and online from June 2017 through March 2020 for between $20 and $80 and at Sportsman’s Warehouse stores nationwide from October 2019 through April 2020 for between $20 and $80.
DICK’S Sporting Goods, of Coraopolis, Pa.
