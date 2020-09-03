  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Decathlon Usa Recalls Swiss Balls Due To Injury Hazard Recall Alert

Decathlon USA Recalls Swiss Balls Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Domyos Swiss balls
Hazard:

The recalled exercise balls can unexpectedly burst, causing the user to fall to the floor, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 3, 2020
Units:
About 510
Consumer Contact:

Decathlon USA toll-free at 866-480-3565 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.decathlon.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Decathlon’s Domyos swiss balls, also referred to as pilates balls or gymnastics gymballs, with model numbers 8529175, 8529176 and 8529177.  The recalled balls are used for exercising and were sold in blue, bordeaux, and gray colors.  They measure 21.65 inches to 29.53 inches in diameter and weigh between 10.6 and 10.9 ounces.  Domyos, the diameter and the weight are printed near the base of the ball.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swiss balls and contact Decathlon for a refund in the form of a store credit for the amount equal to the purchase price.  Decathlon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Decathlon USA has received 26 reports of the balls unexpectedly bursting, resulting in six injuries worldwide, including bruises, scratches, and fractures.  No incidents or injuries have been reported in the U.S.

Sold At:

Decathlon stores nationwide and online at www.decathlon.com from February 2019 through March 2020 for about $20.

Importer(s):

Decathlon USA, of San Francisco, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-777
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

CFMOTO Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Decathlon USA Recalls Swiss Balls Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
IMMI Recalls Harnesses Made for Polaris, Can-Am, and Kawasaki UTVs Due to Injury Hazard
CPSC and Morpher Warn Consumers to Stop Using and Dispose of Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Recalling Firm is Unable to Conduct Recall (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
woom bikes USA Recalls Children’s Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise