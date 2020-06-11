  1. Home
Davina Wellness Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil and Essential Oil Blend with Wintergreen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Davina Wintergreen Essential Oil and Davina Kneads Relief Sore Muscle Blend
Hazard:

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
June 11, 2020
Units:
About 300
Consumer Contact:

Davina Wellness toll-free at 844-328-4629 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at admin@davinawellness.com or online at www.davinawellness.com and click on Wintergreen EO Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Davina Wintergreen Essential Oil and Davina Kneads Relief Sore Muscle Blend bottles with black continuous thread closures.  The wintergreen essential oil includes the 10 mL size and the blend includes 2 mL, 5 mL and 10 mL sizes.  The blend was also sold in kits.  The black label on the front of each bottle displays the Davina logo, product name, and the volume amount of the bottle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children.  Contact Davina Wellness for a free replacement child-resistant cap.  All known purchasers are being notified directly about the recall by Davina Wellness or by the online retailer where the product was purchased.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

 Online at BrickyardBuffalo.com, DavinaWellness.com, Groopdealz.com, Jane.com, PickYourPlum.com and Zulily.com from April 2017 through June 2019 for between $5 and $11.

Manufacturer(s):

Davina Wellness, of Mapleton, Utah

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-750
