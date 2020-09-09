Cycling Sports Group Recalls Front Racks for Cannondale Treadwell Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

The recalled front racks on the bicycles can detach and cause the bicycle’s front wheel to abruptly stop, posing a fall hazard.
Local authorized Cannondale dealer, or Cycling Sports Group at 800-245-3872 (800-BIKE USA) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, by email to ridersupport@cannondale.com, or at www.cannondale.com and click on “Recalls and Notices” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Front Rack with a Bamboo Tray for Cycling Sports Group Cannondale Treadwell bicycles. The rack has a black metal frame and a bamboo tray. “ISO11243:2016 YUENI MAX 10KG” is printed on the bamboo tray.
Consumers should immediately stop riding the bicycle until the front rack is removed, and contact their local authorized Cannondale dealer or Cycling Sports Group to arrange for a free repair.
Cycling Sports Group has received reports of two incidents of the tray detaching and contacting the bicycle wheel, one resulting in a fall involving minor cuts and bruises, and the other involving both bruising and a concussion.
Authorized Cannondale dealers nationwide from April 2019 through June 2020 for between $950 to $2,750 for the bicycles sold with the front racks, and $100 for the racks sold separately. The front racks were included as original equipment on some bicycles; on other bicycles, the front racks were sold separately as ad-on equipment.
Cycling Sports Group Inc., of Wilton, Conn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
