  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Cycling Sports Group Recalls Front Racks For Cannondale Treadwell Bicycles Due To Fall

Cycling Sports Group Recalls Front Racks for Cannondale Treadwell Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Front Racks with Bamboo Trays
Hazard:

The recalled front racks on the bicycles can detach and cause the bicycle’s front wheel to abruptly stop, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 9, 2020
Units:
About 1,975 (In addition, about 114 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Local authorized Cannondale dealer, or Cycling Sports Group at 800-245-3872 (800-BIKE USA) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, by email to ridersupport@cannondale.com, or at www.cannondale.com and click on “Recalls and Notices” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Front Rack with a Bamboo Tray for Cycling Sports Group Cannondale Treadwell bicycles.  The rack has a black metal frame and a bamboo tray.  “ISO11243:2016 YUENI MAX 10KG” is printed on the bamboo tray.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop riding the bicycle until the front rack is removed, and contact their local authorized Cannondale dealer or Cycling Sports Group to arrange for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Cycling Sports Group has received reports of two incidents of the tray detaching and contacting the bicycle wheel, one resulting in a fall involving minor cuts and bruises, and the other involving both bruising and a concussion.

Sold At:

Authorized Cannondale dealers nationwide from April 2019 through June 2020 for between $950 to $2,750 for the bicycles sold with the front racks, and $100 for the racks sold separately.  The front racks were included as original equipment on some bicycles; on other bicycles, the front racks were sold separately as ad-on equipment.

Importer(s):

Cycling Sports Group Inc., of Wilton, Conn. 

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
20-179
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

StoreYourBoard.com Recalls Hi-Lift Storage Hoists Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
CFMOTO Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Decathlon USA Recalls Swiss Balls Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
IMMI Recalls Harnesses Made for Polaris, Can-Am, and Kawasaki UTVs Due to Injury Hazard
CPSC and Morpher Warn Consumers to Stop Using and Dispose of Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Recalling Firm is Unable to Conduct Recall (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise