Cycling Sports Group Recalls Cannondale Canvas NEO Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

The front fender can detach and cause the front wheel to abruptly stop, posing a fall hazard.
About 1,270
Local authorized Cannondale dealer, or Cycling Sports Group at 800-245-3872 (800-BIKE USA) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at ridersupport@cannondale.com or online at www.cannondale.com and click on “Recalls and Notices” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Cycling Sports Group Cannondale Canvas NEO bicycles. These are “e-bicycles” that have an electric assist motor, and they were sold in a variety of different colors and sizes. Affected bicycles are marked “Canvas” on the top tube and have an electric assist motor. Only models of “Canvas” bicycles with an electric assist motor are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop riding the bicycle until the front fender is removed, and contact their local authorized Cannondale dealer or Cycling Sports Group to arrange for a free repair.
Cycling Sports Group has received eight reports of the fender detaching and contacting the bicycle wheel, two of which resulted in injuries involving bruising and abrasions.
Authorized Cannondale dealers nationwide from June 2019 through October 2020 for between $3,200 and $4,200.
Cycling Sports Group Inc., of Wilton, Conn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800