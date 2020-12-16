  1. Home
Cycling Sports Group Recalls Cannondale Canvas NEO Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Cannondale Canvas NEO Bicycles
Hazard:

The front fender can detach and cause the front wheel to abruptly stop, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 16, 2020
Units:

About 1,270

Consumer Contact:

Local authorized Cannondale dealer, or Cycling Sports Group at 800-245-3872 (800-BIKE USA) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at ridersupport@cannondale.com or online at www.cannondale.com and click on “Recalls and Notices” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Cycling Sports Group Cannondale Canvas NEO bicycles.  These are “e-bicycles” that have an electric assist motor, and they were sold in a variety of different colors and sizes.  Affected bicycles are marked “Canvas” on the top tube and have an electric assist motor.  Only models of “Canvas” bicycles with an electric assist motor are included in this recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop riding the bicycle until the front fender is removed, and contact their local authorized Cannondale dealer or Cycling Sports Group to arrange for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Cycling Sports Group has received eight reports of the fender detaching and contacting the bicycle wheel, two of which resulted in injuries involving bruising and abrasions.

Sold At:

 Authorized Cannondale dealers nationwide from June 2019 through October 2020 for between $3,200 and $4,200.

Importer(s):

Cycling Sports Group Inc., of Wilton, Conn.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
21-051
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise