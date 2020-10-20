Crate and Barrel Recalls Danish Tall Bookcases Due to Risk of Collapse; Injury Hazard to Consumers

The bookcase can collapse when fully loaded, posing an injury hazard.
About 2,100
Crate and Barrel at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Crate and Barrel Danish White and Natural Tall Bookcases (SKU 325982) and Danish Walnut and White Tall Bookcases (SKU 325943). The bookcases have four shelves and measure 60 inches tall by 32 inches wide. The bookcase has a two-tone white and wood finish. There is a label underneath the bottom shelf with Crate and Barrel, the SKU number and the name of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bookcase and contact Crate and Barrel to receive a full refund.
Crate and Barrel has received five reports of the bookcase’s leg breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarrel.com from June 2017 through January 2020 for about $300.
Euromarket Designs Inc., d/b/a Crate and Barrel, of Northbrook, Ill.
