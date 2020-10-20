  1. Home
Crate and Barrel Recalls Danish Tall Bookcases Due to Risk of Collapse; Injury Hazard to Consumers

Name of product:
Danish Tall Bookcases
Hazard:

The bookcase can collapse when fully loaded, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 21, 2020
Units:

About 2,100

Consumer Contact:

Crate and Barrel at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday or online at www.crateandbarrel.com  and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Crate and Barrel Danish White and Natural Tall Bookcases (SKU 325982) and Danish Walnut and White Tall Bookcases (SKU 325943).  The bookcases have four shelves and measure 60 inches tall by 32 inches wide.  The bookcase has a two-tone white and wood finish.  There is a label underneath the bottom shelf with Crate and Barrel, the SKU number and the name of the product.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bookcase and contact Crate and Barrel to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Crate and Barrel has received five reports of the bookcase’s leg breaking.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarrel.com from June 2017 through January 2020 for about $300.

Importer(s):

Euromarket Designs Inc., d/b/a Crate and Barrel, of Northbrook, Ill.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-009
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise