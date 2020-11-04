Coulter Ventures Recalls Rogue Home Timers Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Rogue Fitness

The lithium-ion battery inside the timer can burn due to overheating, posing a fire hazard.
About 8,900
Coulter Ventures toll-free at 844-216-3846 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at qc@roguefitness.com, or online at www.roguefitness.com and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Rogue Home Timer. The timer is used to time exercise duration and rounds. The timer is in a black plastic case with "ROGUE" printed in white on the lower left hand corner. The timer measures about 13 inches long by 4 inches high by 1 ⅝ inches deep.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Rogue Home Timers and contact Coulter Ventures for instructions on how to receive a full refund.
The firm has received seven reports of the battery overheating and two of the reports resulted in the battery burning and melting the battery compartment. No injuries have been reported.
Online at Rogue Fitness websites www.roguefitness.com and www.rogueapo.com from June 2019 through June 2020 for about $150.
Coulter Ventures LLC, dba Rogue Fitness, of Columbus, Ohio
