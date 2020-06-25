Costway Recalls Baby Strollers Due to Violation of Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Fall, Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards (Recall Alert)

The recalled strollers violate the Federal Standard for Carriages and Strollers. A child’s torso can pass through the opening between the activity tray and the seat bottom and his/her head can become entrapped, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards. The location of the crotch restraint creates a large opening between the seat bottom and the restraint, posing a fall hazard to children.
Costway toll-free at 844-242-1885 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by email at recall@costway.com for more information. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Recall Details
This recall involves three models of double strollers. A tag on the stroller seat reads:
MADE FOR GOPLUS CORP 11250 POPLAR AVE. FONTANA, CA 92337.
|
Model
|
Description
|
Colors
|
BB4476
|
Infant Double Stroller
|
Red, Gray, Black
|
BB4613
|
Infant Double Stroller
|
Black
|
BB4690
|
Face to Face Double Stroller
|
Gray
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby strollers and contact Costway for instructions on how to receive a full refund including taxes and original shipping cost. Costway is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported.
Online at www.costway.com and www.amazon.com from May 2016 through December 2019 for about $100.
GoPlus Corp. d/b/a Costway Inc., of Fontana, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800