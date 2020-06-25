  1. Home
Costway Recalls Baby Strollers Due to Violation of Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Fall, Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Baby Strollers
Hazard:

The recalled strollers violate the Federal Standard for Carriages and Strollers.  A child’s torso can pass through the opening between the activity tray and the seat bottom and his/her head can become entrapped, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards.  The location of the crotch restraint creates a large opening between the seat bottom and the restraint, posing a fall hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 25, 2020
Units:
About 16,000
Consumer Contact:

Costway toll-free at 844-242-1885 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by email at recall@costway.com for more information.  The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves three models of double strollers.  A tag on the stroller seat reads:

MADE FOR GOPLUS CORP 11250 POPLAR AVE. FONTANA, CA 92337. 

 

Model

Description

Colors 

BB4476

Infant Double Stroller

Red, Gray, Black

BB4613

Infant Double Stroller

Black

BB4690

Face to Face Double Stroller

Gray
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby strollers and contact Costway for instructions on how to receive a full refund including taxes and original shipping cost.  Costway is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at www.costway.com and www.amazon.com from May 2016 through December 2019 for about $100.

Importer(s):

GoPlus Corp. d/b/a Costway Inc., of Fontana, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-753
