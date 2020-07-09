Cooper Lighting Recalls Light Fixtures Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

  1. Home
Name of product:
All Field and Prism RGBA light fixtures
Hazard:

The lenses on the fixture can loosen, separate from the fixture and fall, posing a risk of injury to people below.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 9, 2020
Units:
About 39,000
Consumer Contact:

Cooper Lighting Solutions at 800-954-7228 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at AFProgram@cooperlighting.com, or online at www.cooperlighting.com and click on Product Safety Notice for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves All Field AF, AN, ST series and Prism RGBA PM series light fixtures with the following model numbers.  The model number is located on a sticker affixed to the back of the fixture.  The fixtures are primarily installed at both indoor and outdoor public sports venues.

Model Name

Model Numbers

ALL FIELD

AF-XXX; AN-XXX; ST-750; EXP-AF-XXX; PDR-AF-XXX; PDR-EXP-AF-XXX; PDR-AN-XXX; PDR-SD-XXX; PDR-XXXXX-AF-XXX

PRISM RGBA

AF-RGBA; PM-RGBA; PR-RGBA; PDRXXXXX-PM-RGBA; SAM-PM
 
Remedy:

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled light fixtures and contact Cooper Lighting Solutions for a free repair.  Cooper Lighting is contacting all known purchasers to schedule repairs.

Incidents/Injuries:

Cooper Lighting Solutions has received three reports of lenses falling from All Field fixtures at indoor facilities in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Direct to customers and through distributors, agents and resellers nationwide from January 2016 through May 2019 for between $4,000 and $5,000. 

Manufacturer(s):

 Cooper Lighting, LLC, (Cooper Lighting Solutions), of Peachtree City, Georgia

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-763
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
