Cookware Company Recalls Greenpan SimmerLite Dutch Ovens Due to Burn and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Greenpan SimmerLite Dutch Ovens with Lid
Hazard:

The lid on the dutch oven can explode while it is inside the oven, posing injury and burn hazards to the consumer.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
July 22, 2020
Units:
About 11,160
Consumer Contact:

Cookware Company toll-free at 877-926-6526 between 8:30am and 5:00pm ET Monday through Friday, email simmerlite@cookware-co.com or online at www.greenpan.us and click on “SimmerLite Dutch Oven Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Greenpan Simmerlite Dutch Oven with Lid.  The product was sold  in six sizes, 3.5Q-7.0Q, and two colors:  Black Metallic and Smokey Sky Blue.  The top of the lid says “THE DUTCH OVEN” and “GREENPAN.”  The bottom of the lid states “Dishwasher Safe.  The Dutch Oven Designed and Engineered in Belgium.”  The bottom of the oven states “Original GreenPan with Magneto2 Induction Technology All Heat Sources Including Induction.”  There is a four-digit date code laser etched onto the back of the sidehandles.  The UPC code is printed on the bottom of the box under the barcode.

Recalled Product  Name

UPC Code

GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven

885837016505

GreenPan Simmerlite 4.5Q covered dutch oven

885837016512

GreenPan Simmerlite 5.5Q covered (round) dutch oven

885837016529

GreenPan Simmerlite 7Q covered dutch oven

885837017922

GreenPan Simmerlite 6.5Q oval dutch oven

885837017939

GreenPan SimmerLite 5.5Q oval dutch oven  

885837019681
 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Dutch Ovens immediately and contact Cookware Company for a full refund or a free replacement glass lid.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four consumer reports of incidents, including three reports of the lid exploding while the product was inside the oven, resulting in one report of property damage.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at Greenpan.us, Amazon.com, Macys.com, Surlatable.com, Food52.com and in  various independent gourmet kitchen stores nationwide from September 2018 through May 2020 for between $100 and $170.

Importer(s):

The Cookware Company (USA) LLC, of Irvington, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-151
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
