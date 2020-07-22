Cookware Company Recalls Greenpan SimmerLite Dutch Ovens Due to Burn and Injury Hazards

The lid on the dutch oven can explode while it is inside the oven, posing injury and burn hazards to the consumer.
Cookware Company toll-free at 877-926-6526 between 8:30am and 5:00pm ET Monday through Friday, email simmerlite@cookware-co.com or online at www.greenpan.us and click on “SimmerLite Dutch Oven Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Greenpan Simmerlite Dutch Oven with Lid. The product was sold in six sizes, 3.5Q-7.0Q, and two colors: Black Metallic and Smokey Sky Blue. The top of the lid says “THE DUTCH OVEN” and “GREENPAN.” The bottom of the lid states “Dishwasher Safe. The Dutch Oven Designed and Engineered in Belgium.” The bottom of the oven states “Original GreenPan with Magneto2 Induction Technology All Heat Sources Including Induction.” There is a four-digit date code laser etched onto the back of the sidehandles. The UPC code is printed on the bottom of the box under the barcode.
Recalled Product Name
UPC Code
GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven
|
885837016505
GreenPan Simmerlite 4.5Q covered dutch oven
885837016512
GreenPan Simmerlite 5.5Q covered (round) dutch oven
885837016529
GreenPan Simmerlite 7Q covered dutch oven
885837017922
GreenPan Simmerlite 6.5Q oval dutch oven
885837017939
GreenPan SimmerLite 5.5Q oval dutch oven
885837019681
Consumers should stop using the recalled Dutch Ovens immediately and contact Cookware Company for a full refund or a free replacement glass lid.
The firm has received four consumer reports of incidents, including three reports of the lid exploding while the product was inside the oven, resulting in one report of property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Online at Greenpan.us, Amazon.com, Macys.com, Surlatable.com, Food52.com and in various independent gourmet kitchen stores nationwide from September 2018 through May 2020 for between $100 and $170.
The Cookware Company (USA) LLC, of Irvington, New York
