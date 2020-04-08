  1. Home
Continuum Recalls Lenox Tea Kettles Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Lenox 2.5 Quart Tea Kettles
Hazard:

The tea kettles can expel hot water during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 8, 2020
Units:
About 56,000
Consumer Contact:

Continuum at 800-669-6385 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.gocontinuum.com and click on Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Continuum’s Lenox-branded 2.5 Quart Whistling Stainless Steel Tea Kettle with a three-layered bottom. The tea kettles were sold in a variety of colors, including blue, red, silver, and gold. They have a stainless steel flat bottom that measures approximately 7” in diameter and has a bent edge that extends approximately 1” beyond the flat portion of the bottom. The brand name Lenox is written on the sides and the bottom of the kettle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tea kettles and contact Continuum for a full refund if proof of purchase is available.  If not, consumers will be entitled to a refund of $29.99.

Incidents/Injuries:

Continuum has received 14 reports of tea kettles expelling hot water through the top, including four reports of burn injuries, some of them severe.  

Sold At:

Burlington, HomeGoods, Home Sense, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Tuesday Morning, and Winners stores nationwide from September 2013 through November 2017 for between $30 and $50.

Importer(s):

Continuum Sales & Marketing Corp., of Port Washington, N.Y.  

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-107
