CMP Group Recalls Dock Ladders Due to Laceration Hazard

The edges on the side of the steps are sharp and can cut consumers, posing a laceration hazard.
CMP Group Ltd. at 800-295-3625 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at vaughanwarranty@cmpgroup.net, or online at www.cmpgroup.net and click on product notice for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves aluminum standoff and wide step dock ladders sold in three sizes; three steps, four steps and five steps with the following models and UPC numbers:
Model DE2053F 3 and UPC 776113205303
Model DE2054F 4 and UPC 776113205402
Model DE2055F 5 and UPC 77611320550
Model DE2043F 3 and UPC 776113204306
Model DE2044F 4 and UPC 776113204405
Model DE2045F 5 and UPC 776113204504.
The recalled dock ladders are silver in color.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dock ladders and contact CMP Group to return the ladders for a full refund or a free replacement ladder.
One reported incident, including a laceration injury.
The standoff ladders were sold online at Amazon.com and at Boat Hoist, CWR Electronics, and Global Industrial Distribution from September 2017 through July 2020. The wide step ladders were sold online at Amazon.com and at CWR Electronics and Global Industrial Distribution from June 2019 through July 2020. The recalled ladders sold for between $150 and $250.
CMP Group Ltd., of Canada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800