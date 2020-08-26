  1. Home
CMP Group Recalls Dock Ladders Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Standoff and Wide Dock Ladders
Hazard:

The edges on the side of the steps are sharp and can cut consumers, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
August 26, 2020
Units:
About 750
Consumer Contact:

CMP Group Ltd. at 800-295-3625 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at vaughanwarranty@cmpgroup.net, or online at www.cmpgroup.net and click on product notice for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves aluminum standoff and wide step dock ladders sold in three sizes; three steps, four steps and five steps with the following models and UPC numbers:

Model DE2053F 3 and UPC 776113205303

Model DE2054F 4 and UPC 776113205402

Model DE2055F 5 and UPC 77611320550

Model DE2043F 3 and UPC 776113204306

Model DE2044F 4 and UPC 776113204405

Model DE2045F 5 and UPC 776113204504.

 

The recalled dock ladders are silver in color.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dock ladders and contact CMP Group to return the ladders for a full refund or a free replacement ladder.

Incidents/Injuries:

One reported incident, including a laceration injury.

Sold At:

The standoff ladders were sold online at Amazon.com and at Boat Hoist, CWR Electronics, and Global Industrial Distribution from September 2017 through July 2020.  The wide step ladders were sold online at Amazon.com and at CWR Electronics and Global Industrial Distribution from June 2019 through July 2020.  The recalled ladders sold for between $150 and $250.

Importer(s):

CMP Group Ltd., of Canada  

Manufactured In:
China and United States
Recall number:
20-172
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
