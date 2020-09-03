CFMOTO Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fuel line fitting on the vehicles can fail to securely lock onto the fuel injector inlet. This can allow fuel to spill onto the hot engine parts and ignite, posing a fire hazard.
CFMOTO toll-free at 888-823-6686 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email info@cfmotousa.com or online at www.cfmotousa.com and click on Customer Care, then Vehicle Safety for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the 2020 ZFORCE 950 Sport ROV with a 963cc 4-cycle engine. Vehicles colors are red or gray with the CFMOTO logo in the center of the front grille. The model name is located on each side of the vehicle doors. The model year 2020 ROVs will have the L in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). The VIN number is stamped on the right side frame rail, behind the right rear tire.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact a CFMOTO dealer to schedule a free repair. CFMOTO is contacting all registered owners and dealers directly.
CFMOTO has received two reports of the fuel injector connection not fully secure and locked in place, causing a fuel leak. One of the incidents resulted in a vehicle engine fire. No injuries have been reported.
CFMOTO dealers nationwide from June 2020 through August 2020 for about $13,000.
CFMOTO Powersports Inc., of Plymouth, Minn.
