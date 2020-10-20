  1. Home
CB2 Recalls Trace Bookcases Due to Risk of Collapse; Injury Hazard to Consumers

Name of product:
Trace bookcases
Hazard:

The bookcase frame can collapse when fully loaded, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
October 21, 2020
Units:

About 400 (in addition seven units were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

CB2 at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday or online at www.cb2.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Trace Brass Bookcase (SKU: 338-925) and the Trace Black Bookcase (SKU: 603-232).  The bookcases measure 62 inches tall by 34 inches wide.  They have a brushed oak veneer or black frame with two wire mesh doors and four shelves.  Trace, CB2 and the SKU number are printed on a label on the back of the bookcase. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bookcases and contact CB2 for instructions on how to receive a free replacement bookcase or a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

CB2 has received 11 reports of the bookcase collapsing when loaded.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

CB2 stores nationwide and online at www.CB2.com from June 2019 through July 2020 (Trace Brass bookcase) and during July 2020 (Trace Black bookcase) for about $1,400.  

Importer(s):

CB2, of Northbrook, IL

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
21-011
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
