CB2 Recalls Trace Bookcases Due to Risk of Collapse; Injury Hazard to Consumers

The bookcase frame can collapse when fully loaded, posing an injury hazard.
About 400 (in addition seven units were sold in Canada)
This recall involves the Trace Brass Bookcase (SKU: 338-925) and the Trace Black Bookcase (SKU: 603-232). The bookcases measure 62 inches tall by 34 inches wide. They have a brushed oak veneer or black frame with two wire mesh doors and four shelves. Trace, CB2 and the SKU number are printed on a label on the back of the bookcase.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bookcases and contact CB2 for instructions on how to receive a free replacement bookcase or a full refund.
CB2 has received 11 reports of the bookcase collapsing when loaded. No injuries have been reported.
CB2 stores nationwide and online at www.CB2.com from June 2019 through July 2020 (Trace Brass bookcase) and during July 2020 (Trace Black bookcase) for about $1,400.
CB2, of Northbrook, IL
