Caravan Global Recalls Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at H-E-B Stores

Name of product:
Caravan Sports Armed/Padded Arm Bagged Chairs
Hazard:

The chair’s plastic bracket can bend or fail, and cause the fabric seat to rip apart from the frame, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 23, 2020
Units:

About 2,700

Consumer Contact:

Caravan Global toll-free at 877-922-6679 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email info@caravanglobal.com and online at www.caravanglobal.com and click “safety” at the bottom of the website.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Caravan Sports Armed/Padded Arm Bagged chairs.  The chair was sold in blue and measures 24.4” x 23.2” x 36.2.”  The chair image and product name is printed on the hang tag attached to the chair.  A tag labeled “SNY-XZ” is sewn into the back of the chair. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Caravan Sports Armed/Padded Arm Bagged chairs and contact Caravan Global for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received reports of six incidents where the seat fabric separated from the chair frame.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

H-E-B stores in Texas throughout May 2020 for about $20. 

Importer(s):

H-E-B, of San Antonio, Texas 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-189
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
