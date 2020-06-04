  1. Home
Capstone Holdings Recalls Simply Earth Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Simply Earth Wintergreen Essential Oil
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
June 4, 2020
Units:
About 2,935
Consumer Contact:

Simply Earth toll-free at 866-330-8165 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at Help@SimplyEarth.com put “Recall Alert” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body provide your name and address or online at www.SimplyEarth.com and click on “Recall Alert - Important Safety Notice Regarding Wintergreen Essential Oil” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Simply Earth Wintergreen Essential Oil in 15 mL amber glass bottles with black caps.  “Simply Earth” and “Wintergreen” are printed on the green and white label on each bottle.  The Simply Earth logo and volume amount of the bottle are printed on the label.  The UPC 816337020464 is printed on the bottom of the outer package.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Simply Earth for a free child-resistant replacement cap.  The firm is directly notifying all known purchasers about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at SimplyEarth.com and the Simply Earth store in Glendale, Wisconsin from September 2016 through September 2019 for about $12.

Manufacturer(s):

Capstone Holdings LLC, dba Simply Earth, of Waldo, Wis.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-748
