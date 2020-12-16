Camp Chef Recalls Portable Gas Stoves Due to Fire Hazard

An internal part of the gas regulator component can have a sharp edge that can wear or tear a hole in the seal causing gas to leak out of the top of the regulator, posing a fire hazard.
About 20,600
Camp Chef at 800-650-2433 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at www.campchef.com and click on “recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Camp Chef portable stoves with model numbers MS40A, MSHP, or MSGG and with component gas regulators date coded “1923” through “2030” inclusive. The model number is located on the manufacturers label on the bottom of the stove. The gas regulator date code is engraved on the regulator. The MS40A stove is aluminum with the Mountaineer name printed on the front. The MSHP is black and red with EVEREST 2X printed on the front. The MSGG is black and red with the Rainer 2X logo printed on the front. All stoves have the Camp Chef logo embossed on the lid.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Camp Chef Stoves and contact Camp Chef to obtain a free gas regulator replacement kit.
Camp Chef has received 26 reports of gas leaking from regulators. No injuries have been reported.
Sporting goods stores and Walmart stores nationwide from August 2019 through September 2020 from between $150 to $300 depending on the model.
Logan Outdoor Products LLC, d/b/a Camp Chef, Hyde Park, Utah
