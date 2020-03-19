  1. Home
C3 Manufacturing Recalls Perfect Descent Climbing Systems Climbing Belay Devices Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Perfect Descent™ Auto Belays climbing devices
Hazard:

The belay climbing device can loosen and can cause slack on the rope, allowing the climber to fall.  Climbing while tethered to a malfunctioning belay can cause serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 19, 2020
Units:
About 1,100
Consumer Contact:

C3 Manufacturing toll-free at 866-250-5903 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at support@PerfectDescent.com or online at www.perfectdescent.com and click on Service & Support, then Product Notices or www.perfectdescent.com/product-notices/ for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Perfect Descent Auto Belay model 220 Indoor, Outdoor, Speed Drive and Direct Drive auto belay climbing devices.  Belay devices are used with climbing ropes to protect the climber while climbing, to arrest a fall or while being lowered on the rope.  The devices were sold in yellow and black and have “Perfect Descent” printed on the top of the devices. The recalled belay devices have the following serial number ranges printed on the bottom of the device:

Serial number Manufacture Date:

I-0970 through I-3109  February 2017 through November 2018

S-0604 through S-1609 March 2017 through December 2018 

S-1695 through S-1762 February 2019 through March 2019 

D-1015 through D-1385 June 2018 through December 2018 

D-1572 through D-1705 February 2019 through March 2019 

D-1710 through D-1722 March 2019

D-1726 through D-1751 March 2019 through April 2019 

D-1761 through D-1777 April 2019

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled belay devices and contact C3 Manufacturing to receive a free repair.  The firm contacted all known purchasers directly on October 21, 2019. 

Incidents/Injuries:

 None reported.

Sold At:

Aerial Adventure Technologies nationwide and online at www.perfectdescent.com from February 2017 through April 2019 for $1,800 and $2,100.

Manufacturer(s):

C3 Manufacturing LLC, of Littleton, Colo.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-097
