Burley Recalls Child Bicycle Seats Due to Crash Hazard

The reclining plate that holds the child bicycle seat in place can detach, making the child seat unstable and can cause the rider of the bicycle to lose control, posing a crash hazard.
About 780
Recall Details
This recall involves Dash X FM frame mount child bicycle seats (model number 924004). The recalled child seats have a serial number beginning in P924 and a lot number beginning in the letter D or E. The serial number and lot number are located on the lower rear of the child seats, on the white label that has “BURLEY” printed on it. “DASH X” is engraved on the rear of the child seat, near the top.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Dash X FM child bicycle seats and contact Burley to receive instructions on how to identify and dispose of the recalled child seat and how to receive a free replacement child seat. Consumers will be provided with a replacement Dash Bicycle Seat (Dash X FM, Dash FM, or Dash RM).
None reported.
Various bicycle retailers and online at Burley.com, REI.com, Amazon.com from April 2020 through July 2020 for about $190.
Burley Design LLC, of Eugene, Ore.
