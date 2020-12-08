  1. Home
Burley Recalls Child Bicycle Seats Due to Crash Hazard

Name of product:
Dash® X FM child bicycle seats
Hazard:

The reclining plate that holds the child bicycle seat in place can detach, making the child seat unstable and can cause the rider of the bicycle to lose control, posing a crash hazard.  

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
December 9, 2020
Units:

About 780

Consumer Contact:

Burley at 800-311-5294 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Burley@burley.com, or online at http://www.burley.com and click on the “Safety Recall Information” link at the bottom of the webpage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Dash X FM frame mount child bicycle seats (model number 924004).  The recalled child seats have a serial number beginning in P924 and a lot number beginning in the letter D or E.  The serial number and lot number are located on the lower rear of the child seats, on the white label that has “BURLEY” printed on it.  “DASH X” is engraved on the rear of the child seat, near the top.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Dash X FM child bicycle seats and contact Burley to receive instructions on how to identify and dispose of the recalled child seat and how to receive a free replacement child seat.  Consumers will be provided with a replacement Dash Bicycle Seat (Dash X FM, Dash FM, or Dash RM).

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Various bicycle retailers and online at Burley.com, REI.com, Amazon.com from April 2020 through July 2020 for about $190.

Importer(s):

Burley Design LLC, of Eugene, Ore.

Manufactured In:
Portugal
Recall number:
21-045
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
