Bulk Apothecary Recalls Nature’s Oil Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Bulk Apothecary toll free at 888-728-7612 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at sales@BulkApothecary.com to obtain instructions on how to receive a full refund or online at www.BulkApothecary.com and click on ‘Recall Alert’ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Nature’s Oil Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils in amber glass bottles with black caps and silver metal cans with white caps. The essential oils were sold in 0.33 fl. oz. (10 mL), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL), 2 fl. oz. (60 mL), 16 fl. oz. (473 mL), and 5 pound (2.25 L). “Nature’s Oil,” “Organic,” “Wintergreen Oil,” “Birch Oil,” the Nature’s Oil logo and the volume amount are printed on the brown, green and white labels. The SKU is printed on the right side of the label.
|
Product Name
|
Size
|
SKU Code
|
Nature’s Oil Wintergreen Essential Oils
|
10 mL
|
WintergreenEOORG10ml
|
15 mL
|
D-169-eo-390
D-172-eo-394
23-0048-001
|
60 mL
|
D-170-eo-391
D-173-eo-395
23-0048-002
|
473 mL
|
D-171-eo-392
|
2.25 L
|
23-0048-004
fill room-Wintergreen5lb
fill room-Wintergreen
(Commercial Grade)5lb
|
Nature’s Oil Birch Essential Oils
|
15 mL
|
D-238-eo-30
|
60 mL
|
D-239-eo-31
|
473 mL
|
D-240-eo-32
|
2.25 L
|
fill room-BirchSweet5lb
Consumers should immediately store the products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Bulk Apothecary for a full refund. All known purchasers are being notified directly by Bulk Apothecary about the recall and will receive a full refund.
None reported.
BulkApothecary.com and Amazon.com from January 2016 through May 2020 for between $4 and $550.
Bulk Apothecary, of Aurora, Ohio
