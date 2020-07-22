  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Bulk Apothecary Recalls Natures Oil Wintergreen And Birch Essential Oils Due To Failure

Bulk Apothecary Recalls Nature’s Oil Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Nature’s Oil Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils
Hazard:

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 23, 2020
Units:
About 20,240
Consumer Contact:

Bulk Apothecary toll free at 888-728-7612 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at sales@BulkApothecary.com to obtain instructions on how to receive a full refund or online at www.BulkApothecary.com and click on ‘Recall Alert’ for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Nature’s Oil Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils in amber glass bottles with black caps and silver metal cans with white caps.  The essential oils were sold in 0.33 fl. oz. (10 mL), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL), 2 fl. oz. (60 mL), 16 fl. oz. (473 mL), and 5 pound (2.25 L).  “Nature’s Oil,” “Organic,” “Wintergreen Oil,” “Birch Oil,” the Nature’s Oil logo and the volume amount are printed on the brown, green and white labels.  The SKU is printed on the right side of the label. 

 

Product Name

Size

SKU Code

Nature’s Oil Wintergreen Essential Oils

10 mL

WintergreenEOORG10ml

15 mL

D-169-eo-390

D-172-eo-394

23-0048-001

60 mL

D-170-eo-391

D-173-eo-395

23-0048-002

473 mL

D-171-eo-392
D-174-eo-396
23-0048-003

2.25 L

23-0048-004

fill room-Wintergreen5lb

fill room-Wintergreen

(Commercial Grade)5lb
     
 

Nature’s Oil Birch Essential Oils

15 mL

D-238-eo-30

60 mL

D-239-eo-31

473 mL

D-240-eo-32

2.25 L

fill room-BirchSweet5lb
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Bulk Apothecary for a full refund.  All known purchasers are being notified directly by Bulk Apothecary about the recall and will receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:

BulkApothecary.com and Amazon.com from January 2016 through May 2020 for between $4 and $550.

Manufacturer(s):

Bulk Apothecary, of Aurora, Ohio

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-766
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Manhattan Toy Recalls ‘Manhattan Ball’ Activity Toys Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target
BioMed Balance Recalls Wintergreen and Sweet Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning
Nutraceutical Recalls Simplers Botanicals Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
Ananda Apothecary Recalls Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Miracle Botanicals Recalls Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise