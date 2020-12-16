  1. Home
BRP Recalls Can-Am Screw Jacks Due to Crush Hazard

Name of product:
Can-Am® Off-Road screw jacks
Hazard:

The screw jack can collapse and cause the lifted vehicle to fall on a person, posing a crush hazard that can result in severe injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 16, 2020
Units:

About 650 (In addition, about 54 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at https://www.can-am.brp.com/off-road and click on “Owners zone” and then “Safety recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Can-Am Off-Road screw jacks sold as an accessory for Maverick X3 side-by-side vehicles.  They are used to lift an off-road vehicle so that a tire can be changed.  They are silver-colored with a black base.  Can-Am is printed on the arm of the screw jack.

 
Remedy:

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact a BRP Can-Am Off-Road dealer to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Can-Am Off-Road dealers nationwide and online at https://can-am-shop.brp.com from October 2017 through October 2020 for about $500.

Importer(s):

BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
21-054
