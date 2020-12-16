BRP Recalls Can-Am Screw Jacks Due to Crush Hazard

The screw jack can collapse and cause the lifted vehicle to fall on a person, posing a crush hazard that can result in severe injury or death.
About 650 (In addition, about 54 were sold in Canada)
Recall Details
This recall involves Can-Am Off-Road screw jacks sold as an accessory for Maverick X3 side-by-side vehicles. They are used to lift an off-road vehicle so that a tire can be changed. They are silver-colored with a black base. Can-Am is printed on the arm of the screw jack.
Customers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact a BRP Can-Am Off-Road dealer to receive a full refund.
None reported.
Can-Am Off-Road dealers nationwide and online at https://can-am-shop.brp.com from October 2017 through October 2020 for about $500.
BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.
