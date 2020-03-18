  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Boyer Recalls Six Brands Of Sodium And Potassium Hydroxide Due To Failure To Meet Child

Boyer Recalls Six Brands of Sodium and Potassium Hydroxide Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Injuries Reported

Name of product:
Soap Supply Co. Lye, Soap Makers Lye, California Soap Supply, Combo Pure Solutions, Red Crown High Test Lye, and Boyer Potassium Hydroxide Flakes
Hazard:

The products contain sodium and/or potassium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 18, 2020
Units:
About 329,000
Consumer Contact:

Boyer Corporation at 800-323-4030 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at boyer9600@gmail.com or online at www.boyercorporation.com and click on the “Recall” tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves six brands of sodium and potassium hydroxide products sold in two pound clear plastic bottles with a continuous thread closure cap.  The products are commonly advertised as being used for home soapmaking projects and clearing drains. The lot numbers included in the recall are from 4001 to 9288 and are located on the bottom of the jar and on the side of the box.  The brands of products and description of the packaging included in the recall are:

 

Brand

Description 

Distributed By 

Soap Supply Co. Lye 

yellow label

BigTProducts

Soap Makers Lye

green label

BigTProducts

California Soap Supply 

dark blue label

NG Inc.

Combo Pure Solutions

light blue label

NG Inc.

Red Crown High Test Lye

red label

Boyer Corporation

Boyer Potassium Hydroxide Flakes

white label

Boyer Corporation
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Boyer for a free replacement child-resistant cap.

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC has received two reports of chemical burn injuries with the California Soap Supply product.  One involved a child who received chemical burns to their mouth after gaining access to the product. 

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com and other websites from January 2015 through October 2019 for about $5.

Manufacturer(s):

The Boyer Corporation Inc., LaGrange, Ill.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-092
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Belle Chemical Recalls Sodium Hydroxide and Potassium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement
Novartis Recalls 100 mg Sandimmune and Neoral Prescription Drug Blister Packages Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
Boyer Recalls Six Brands of Sodium and Potassium Hydroxide Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Injuries Reported
Contigo Reannounces Recall of 5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles Due to Choking Hazard; Additional Incidents with Replacement Lids Provided in Previous Recall
Sun Organic Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise