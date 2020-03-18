Boyer Recalls Six Brands of Sodium and Potassium Hydroxide Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Injuries Reported

The products contain sodium and/or potassium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes.
Boyer Corporation at 800-323-4030 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at boyer9600@gmail.com or online at www.boyercorporation.com and click on the “Recall” tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves six brands of sodium and potassium hydroxide products sold in two pound clear plastic bottles with a continuous thread closure cap. The products are commonly advertised as being used for home soapmaking projects and clearing drains. The lot numbers included in the recall are from 4001 to 9288 and are located on the bottom of the jar and on the side of the box. The brands of products and description of the packaging included in the recall are:
|
Brand
|
Description
|
Distributed By
|
Soap Supply Co. Lye
|
yellow label
|
BigTProducts
|
Soap Makers Lye
|
green label
|
BigTProducts
|
California Soap Supply
|
dark blue label
|
NG Inc.
|
Combo Pure Solutions
|
light blue label
|
NG Inc.
|
Red Crown High Test Lye
|
red label
|
Boyer Corporation
|
Boyer Potassium Hydroxide Flakes
|
white label
|
Boyer Corporation
Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Boyer for a free replacement child-resistant cap.
CPSC has received two reports of chemical burn injuries with the California Soap Supply product. One involved a child who received chemical burns to their mouth after gaining access to the product.
Online at Amazon.com and other websites from January 2015 through October 2019 for about $5.
The Boyer Corporation Inc., LaGrange, Ill.
