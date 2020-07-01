Boy Scouts of America Recalls Cub Scout Activity Pins Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Content Ban

  1. Home
Name of product:
Cub Scout activity pins
Hazard:

The pin’s face and shaft contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 1, 2020
Units:
About 78,000
Consumer Contact:

Boy Scouts of America at 800-323-0736 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.scoutshop.org and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Boy Scouts of America’s Cub Scout outdoor activity pins. The rhomboid-shaped pin is silver with a gold animal paw painted on a blue background.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pin away from children and return the pin to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or contact Boy Scout of America’s National Distribution Center for a full refund, including shipping, or for a merchandise credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Boy Scouts of America retail stores and authorized distributors nationwide and online at www.scoutshop.org from April 2016 through January 2020 for about $1.

Importer(s):

Symbol Arts LLC, of Ogden, Utah

Distributor(s):

Boy Scouts of America, of Charlotte, N.C.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-144
