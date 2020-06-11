Bonnsu Recalls Miniware Teething Spoons Due to Choking Hazard

The teething spoon can break in a child’s mouth when being used as a teether, posing a choking hazard to infants.
Bonnsu toll-free at 855-334-8129 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at hello@miniware.com, or online at www.miniware.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
The recalled Miniware teething spoons are made from food-grade silicone designed for infants to use during the teething phase, approximately 4-24 months of age. The spoons were sold in a set of two and came in gray, aqua, peach, key lime (green), cotton candy (pink), and lavender colors. “Miniware” is stamped in raised letters on the handle of the spoons.
The spoons were also sold in Meal Kit Configurations. The kits were “First Bites” that included spoons, bowl, suction foot, and lid. The spoons colors came in key lime, aqua, cotton candy, lavender, gray and peach. The “First Bites Travel Kit” included a spoon, bowl, suction foot, and travel bag. The spoons came in lavender and aqua color. The “Sip and Snack” kit included a spoon, bowl, suction foot and drinking cup. The spoon came in peach and gray color.
Consumers should stop using the recalled teething spoons immediately and contact Bonnsu for a free replacement product.
Bonnsu has received one report of an infant who bit through the silicone teething spoon, resulting in a piece separating inside the infant’s mouth.
Online on Miniware.com, Amazon.com, and in stores including Dillard’s, The Tot, Turquoise, The Mellowland, Mom Loves Me, and Bitte nationwide from December 2017 through March 2020 for between $14 and $42.
Bonnsu LLC, of Sausalito, Calif. doing business as Miniware
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800