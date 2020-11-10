Bolek’s Craft Supplys Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 5,600
Bolek’s Craft Supplys at 800-743-2723 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at order@bolekscrafts.com, or online at http://www.bolekscrafts.com/Wintergreen_Recall.html or www.bolekscrafts.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

This recall involves Crafty Bubbles Wintergreen Essential oil in amber 15 mL and 100 mL bottles with a black continuous thread cap. “Crafty Bubbles,” “Wintergreen Essential Oil” and the volume amount are printed on the white label on the front of each bottle.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Bolek’s Craft Supplys for a full refund.
None reported.
Bolek’s Craft Supplys and Hobby Lobby stores nationwide and online at Bolek's Craft Supplys, Notions Marketing, Petersen-Arne, Hobby Lobby and other websites from January 2009 through January 2020 for between $3 and $13.
Bolek’s Craft Supplys Inc., of Dover, Ohio
