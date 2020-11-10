  1. Home
Bolek’s Craft Supplys Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Name of product:
Crafty Bubbles Wintergreen Essential Oil
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 10, 2020
Units:

About 5,600

Consumer Contact:

Bolek’s Craft Supplys at 800-743-2723 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at order@bolekscrafts.com, or online at http://www.bolekscrafts.com/Wintergreen_Recall.html or www.bolekscrafts.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Crafty Bubbles Wintergreen Essential oil in amber 15 mL and 100 mL bottles with a black continuous thread cap.  “Crafty Bubbles,” “Wintergreen Essential Oil” and the volume amount are printed on the white label on the front of each bottle. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Bolek’s Craft Supplys for a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

 None reported.

Sold At:

Bolek’s Craft Supplys and Hobby Lobby stores nationwide and online at Bolek's Craft Supplys, Notions Marketing, Petersen-Arne, Hobby Lobby and other websites from January 2009 through January 2020 for between $3 and $13.

Manufacturer(s):

Bolek’s Craft Supplys Inc., of Dover, Ohio

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-029
