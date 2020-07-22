  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Biomed Balance Recalls Wintergreen And Sweet Birch Essential Oils Due To Failure To

BioMed Balance Recalls Wintergreen and Sweet Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning

Name of product:
BioMed Balance Wintergreen and Birch Tar Essential Oils
Hazard:

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 22, 2020
Units:
About 60
Consumer Contact:

BioMed Balance collect at 206-763-1086 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and email at sales@biomedbalance.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves BioMed Wintergreen and Sweet Birch Essential Oils in blue and glass 30 mL bottles, respectively, with black caps.  “BioMed Balance” and “Organic WinterGreen” or “Organic Birch Tar” are printed on the label.  The UPC code is located on the left side of the label.

 

Product Name

UPC Code

Wintergreen

812949003710

Birch Tar

812949003833
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact BioMed Balance for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at www.azurestandard.com from October 2019 through June 2020 for between $7 and $11.

Manufacturer(s):

BioMed Balance, of Kent, Wash.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-154
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Manhattan Toy Recalls ‘Manhattan Ball’ Activity Toys Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target
BioMed Balance Recalls Wintergreen and Sweet Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning
Nutraceutical Recalls Simplers Botanicals Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
Miracle Botanicals Recalls Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Ananda Apothecary Recalls Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise