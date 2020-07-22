BioMed Balance Recalls Wintergreen and Sweet Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
BioMed Balance collect at 206-763-1086 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and email at sales@biomedbalance.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves BioMed Wintergreen and Sweet Birch Essential Oils in blue and glass 30 mL bottles, respectively, with black caps. “BioMed Balance” and “Organic WinterGreen” or “Organic Birch Tar” are printed on the label. The UPC code is located on the left side of the label.
|
Product Name
|
UPC Code
|
Wintergreen
|
812949003710
|
Birch Tar
|
812949003833
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact BioMed Balance for a full refund.
None reported.
Online at www.azurestandard.com from October 2019 through June 2020 for between $7 and $11.
BioMed Balance, of Kent, Wash.
