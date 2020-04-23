BioFinest Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning; Sold Exclusively at Biofinest.com (Recall Alert)

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
BioFinest toll-free at 888-726-5171 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at support@biofinest.com, or online at www.biofinest.com and click on Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 1/3 fl. oz (10 mL) and 3.3 fl. oz (100 mL) amber glass bottles with black caps of BioFinest Wintergreen Essential Oil. The 100 mL bottles include a dropper. The white label on the bottle displays the BioFinest logo, product name and the volume amount of the bottle. The UPC codes 759578392443 (10 mL) and 759578392436 (100 mL) are printed on the bottle’s label.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children. Contact BioFinest for instructions on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund. Biofinest is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Online at Biofinest.com from July 2019 through December 2019 for about $11.
BioFinest, of Lindon, Utah
