Bio Source Naturals Recalls Wintergreen and Birch Sweet Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Bio Source Naturals toll-free at 877-577-8223 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, email at RecallRefunds.BioSourceNaturals@gmail.com or online at www.BioSourceNaturals.com and click on ‘Important Safety Information - Recall Alert’ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bio Source Naturals Wintergreen and Birch Sweet Essential Oils in amber glass bottles with white or black caps. The essential oils were sold in 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL), 1 fl. oz. (30 mL), 2 fl. oz. (60 mL), and 4 fl. oz. (120 mL). “Birch (Sweet),” “Betula lenta,” “Wintergreen,” the Bio Source Naturals logo and the volume amounts are printed on the green and white labels.
Consumers should immediately store the products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Bio Source Naturals for a full refund. Bio Source Naturals is directly notifying all known purchasers about the recall.
None reported.
Online at BioSourceNaturals.com, Etsy.com and Amazon.com from July 2013 through June 2020 for between $5 and $40.
Bio Source Naturals, of New Boston, Mich.
