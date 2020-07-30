  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Bio Source Naturals Recalls Wintergreen And Birch Sweet Essential Oils Due To Failure

Bio Source Naturals Recalls Wintergreen and Birch Sweet Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Bio Source Naturals Wintergreen and Birch Sweet Essential Oils
Hazard:

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 30, 2020
Units:
About 390
Consumer Contact:

Bio Source Naturals toll-free at 877-577-8223 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, email at RecallRefunds.BioSourceNaturals@gmail.com or online at www.BioSourceNaturals.com and click on ‘Important Safety Information - Recall Alert’ for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bio Source Naturals Wintergreen and Birch Sweet Essential Oils in amber glass bottles with white or black caps.  The essential oils were sold in 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL), 1 fl. oz. (30 mL), 2 fl. oz. (60 mL), and 4 fl. oz. (120 mL).  “Birch (Sweet),” “Betula lenta,” “Wintergreen,” the Bio Source Naturals logo and the volume amounts are printed on the green and white labels.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Bio Source Naturals for a full refund.  Bio Source Naturals is directly notifying all known purchasers about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at BioSourceNaturals.com, Etsy.com and Amazon.com from July 2013 through June 2020 for between $5 and $40.

Manufacturer(s):

Bio Source Naturals, of New Boston, Mich. 

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-767
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Bulk Apothecary Recalls Nature’s Oil Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Manhattan Toy Recalls ‘Manhattan Ball’ Activity Toys Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target
BioMed Balance Recalls Wintergreen and Sweet Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning
Nutraceutical Recalls Simplers Botanicals Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
Ananda Apothecary Recalls Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise