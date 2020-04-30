  1. Home
Bellman & Symfon Recalls Flash Receivers for Reduced Hearing Persons; Unit Can Fail to Alert in an Emergency

Name of product:
Flash Receivers
Hazard:

The back-up battery can fail to fully charge resulting in the receiver not working as intended and failing to flash to alert hearing-impaired persons to an emergency.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 30, 2020
Units:
About 450
Consumer Contact:

Bellman & Symfon toll-free at 833-235-5626 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support.bsn@bellman.com or online at www.bellman.com/recall or at www.bellman.com and click on Product Recall under Products for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Flash Receiver (BE1442 MHz), which is sold as a part of the Bellman & Symfon’s Visit smart home system. The flash receivers are intended to assist hearing-impaired consumers by alerting them with bright flashes of light when the doorbell or telephone rings or if a fire alarm sounds. The white devices measure about six inches tall and three inches wide and sits on a white cylinder base. The Bellman & Symfon logo is printed on the front of the unit. Only Bellman & Symfon flash receivers with following serial numbers are included in the recall:

 

Affected Serial Numbers

BE1442141400001

~

BE1442141402040

BE1442174430001

~

BE1442174433060

BE1442186360001

~

BE1442186362040

BE1442188570001

~

BE1442188571020

BE1442180030001

~

BE1442180032550

BE1442180840001

~

BE1442180842550

The serial number is printed on the body of the unit under the battery cover. The bar code with the product’s serial number is located under the batteries.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Bellman & Symfon to receive a free repair. Consumers can continue to use their Flash Receivers until they receive the free repair, but the firm advises in the meantime to unplug and re-plug their units to keep them properly powered.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at HarrisComm.com from June 2016 through March 2020 for about $185.

Manufacturer(s):

Bellman & Symfon AB, of Sweden

Importer(s):

Bellman & Symfon North America Inc., of Wilmington, N.C.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-114
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
