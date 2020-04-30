Bellman & Symfon Recalls Flash Receivers for Reduced Hearing Persons; Unit Can Fail to Alert in an Emergency

The back-up battery can fail to fully charge resulting in the receiver not working as intended and failing to flash to alert hearing-impaired persons to an emergency.
Bellman & Symfon toll-free at 833-235-5626 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support.bsn@bellman.com or online at www.bellman.com/recall or at www.bellman.com and click on Product Recall under Products for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Flash Receiver (BE1442 MHz), which is sold as a part of the Bellman & Symfon’s Visit smart home system. The flash receivers are intended to assist hearing-impaired consumers by alerting them with bright flashes of light when the doorbell or telephone rings or if a fire alarm sounds. The white devices measure about six inches tall and three inches wide and sits on a white cylinder base. The Bellman & Symfon logo is printed on the front of the unit. Only Bellman & Symfon flash receivers with following serial numbers are included in the recall:
Affected Serial Numbers
BE1442141400001
BE1442141402040
BE1442174430001
BE1442174433060
BE1442186360001
BE1442186362040
BE1442188570001
BE1442188571020
BE1442180030001
BE1442180032550
BE1442180840001
BE1442180842550
The serial number is printed on the body of the unit under the battery cover. The bar code with the product’s serial number is located under the batteries.
Consumers should immediately contact Bellman & Symfon to receive a free repair. Consumers can continue to use their Flash Receivers until they receive the free repair, but the firm advises in the meantime to unplug and re-plug their units to keep them properly powered.
None reported
Online at HarrisComm.com from June 2016 through March 2020 for about $185.
Bellman & Symfon AB, of Sweden
Bellman & Symfon North America Inc., of Wilmington, N.C.
