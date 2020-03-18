  1. Home
Belle Chemical Recalls Sodium Hydroxide and Potassium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement

Name of product:
Sodium Hydroxide, Lye/Caustic Soda and Potassium Hydroxide, Caustic Potash Ash
Hazard:

The products contain sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting the word “poison” for poisonous chemicals and the mandatory hazard statement on the front on the packaging.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 18, 2020
Units:
About 103,000
Consumer Contact:

Belle Chemical toll-free at 877-522-2233 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@bellechemical.com or online at www.bellechemical.com and click on RECALL INFORMATION for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves sodium hydroxide and potassium hydroxide products that are sold in three sizes: 4 ounce, 8-ounce and 1-pound.  The products are labeled as being used for soaps, cleaners, water treatment, food preparation, pH buffer and metal dissolution. The potassium hydroxide products and the 4-ounce and 8-ounce sodium hydroxide products are sold in black resealable bags; the 1-pound sodium hydroxide product is sold in a white resealable bag.  The sodium hydroxide product is stated as being food grade.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Belle Chemical for a free replacement child-resistant packaging and label to put on the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:

Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Ebay.com, Bonanza.com, Jet.com, Etsy.com and Bellechemical.com from February 2017 through January 2020 for between $4 and $16.

Manufacturer(s):

Belle Chemical, of Billings, Mont.

Distributor(s):

Belle Chemical, of Billings, Mont.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-093
