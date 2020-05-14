  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Aromatics International Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due To Failure To Meet Child

Aromatics International Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Aromatics International Wintergreen Essential Oil
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 14, 2020
Units:
About 550
Consumer Contact:

Aromatics International toll-free at 888-234-9641 from from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at team@aromatics.com, or online at www.aromatics.com and click on “Important Safety Notice – Wintergreen Oil” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Aromatics International Wintergreen Essential Oil in 5 mL, 15 mL, 30 mL, and 100 mL glass amber bottes with a black continuous thread cap.  The bottles have a white label with the firm’s green logo on the front.  UPC codes are listed on the 5 mL (817697021443) and 15 mL (817697021375) along the bar code.  The batch numbers WIN-104 and WIN-105 are listed on a dot sticker located on the cap.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Aromatics International for a free replacement child-resistant cap.  Aromatics International is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at Aromatics.com from March 2018 through July 2019 for between $9 and $66.

Manufacturer(s):

Aromatics International LLC, of Florence, Mont.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-742
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Aromatics International Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Flybar Recalls Swurfer Baby and Toddler Swings Due to Fall Hazard
Hodedah Recalls HI4DR 4-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Remedies May Be Delayed Due to COVID-19 Restrictions; Keep Product Away from Children
Sobeauty Recalls “Mag Cube” Magnetic Ball Sets Due to Risk of Ingestion by Children That Could Cause Serious and Permanent Intestinal Injuries or Death (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Essential Trading Post Recalls Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise