Aromatics International Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Aromatics International toll-free at 888-234-9641 from from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at team@aromatics.com, or online at www.aromatics.com and click on “Important Safety Notice – Wintergreen Oil” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Aromatics International Wintergreen Essential Oil in 5 mL, 15 mL, 30 mL, and 100 mL glass amber bottes with a black continuous thread cap. The bottles have a white label with the firm’s green logo on the front. UPC codes are listed on the 5 mL (817697021443) and 15 mL (817697021375) along the bar code. The batch numbers WIN-104 and WIN-105 are listed on a dot sticker located on the cap.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Aromatics International for a free replacement child-resistant cap. Aromatics International is notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Online at Aromatics.com from March 2018 through July 2019 for between $9 and $66.
Aromatics International LLC, of Florence, Mont.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800