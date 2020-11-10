  1. Home
Arena North America Recalls Swim Snorkels Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Arena Swim Snorkels Pro II and Swim Snorkels II
Hazard:

The swim snorkels can release excess material from inside the tube or mouthpiece, posing a choking hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
November 10, 2020
Units:

About 3,350 (In addition about 3,500 were sold in Canada and 3,100 were sold in Mexico)

Consumer Contact:

Arena North America toll-free at 888-902-7362 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customerserviceUSA@arenawaterinstinct.com, or online at https://www.arenasport.com/en_us/  and click on “Snorkel recall campaign” link located in the “Contact us” section  of the website for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Arena Swim Snorkel Pro II (style 001969) sold in black, acid lime and pink and Swim Snorkel II (style 001970) sold in black and acid lime.  Both styles have the “Arena” logo printed on the top of the tube.  The style code and production date are printed on the tube above the mouthpiece along with EN 1972 Class A and Made in China.  The recall includes the following styles:  

Style

Color

Style code

Arena Swim Snorkel Pro II

Black

001969-501
 

Acid Lime

001969-605
 

Pink

001969-905

Swim Snorkel II

Black

001970-501
 

Acid Lime

001970-605
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snorkels and contact the firm for a free replacement tube or mouthpiece.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a small piece of the swim snorkel being inhaled.

Sold At:

Xtreme swim stores, Metro swim shops, Swim Suit West stores nationwide and online from arenasport.com and amazon.com from February 2018 through May 2020 for between $35 and $45. 

Importer(s):

Arena North America LLC, of Portland, Oregon

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-026
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
