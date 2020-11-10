Arena North America Recalls Swim Snorkels Due to Choking Hazard

The swim snorkels can release excess material from inside the tube or mouthpiece, posing a choking hazard to the user.
About 3,350 (In addition about 3,500 were sold in Canada and 3,100 were sold in Mexico)
Arena North America toll-free at 888-902-7362 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customerserviceUSA@arenawaterinstinct.com, or online at https://www.arenasport.com/en_us/ and click on “Snorkel recall campaign” link located in the “Contact us” section of the website for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Arena Swim Snorkel Pro II (style 001969) sold in black, acid lime and pink and Swim Snorkel II (style 001970) sold in black and acid lime. Both styles have the “Arena” logo printed on the top of the tube. The style code and production date are printed on the tube above the mouthpiece along with EN 1972 Class A and Made in China. The recall includes the following styles:
|
Style
|
Color
|
Style code
|
Arena Swim Snorkel Pro II
|
Black
|
001969-501
|
Acid Lime
|
001969-605
|
Pink
|
001969-905
|
Swim Snorkel II
|
Black
|
001970-501
|
Acid Lime
|
001970-605
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snorkels and contact the firm for a free replacement tube or mouthpiece.
The firm has received one report of a small piece of the swim snorkel being inhaled.
Xtreme swim stores, Metro swim shops, Swim Suit West stores nationwide and online from arenasport.com and amazon.com from February 2018 through May 2020 for between $35 and $45.
Arena North America LLC, of Portland, Oregon
