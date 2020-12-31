Anticimex Recalls SMART Connect Mini Devices Due to Fire and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The device’s power supply can overheat while charging, and cause the plastic enclosure to fly off, posing fire and injury hazards.
About 2,750
Anticimex toll-free at 888-522-5770 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.anticimex.com/en-us/digital-pest-control/ or www.anticimex.com and click on “Press Release” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the SMART Connect Mini Devices, which serve as a communication hub connecting a system of digital pest control units. The device is a white, plastic-covered unit mounted to the wall and was connected to a power source and wireless network by licensed pest control technicians. The model number 300 110 Rev. C is located on the back of the device.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled devices and should not unplug their installed devices until they are contacted by Anticimex to schedule a removal appointment and provide further instructions. The replacement and installation of the new device will be free of charge. Anticimex is directly contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has one report of a voltage regulator failure resulting in battery cell failure in a device at an Anticimex facility. No injuries have been reported.
The recalled SMART Connect Mini Devices were not sold in stores or online. They were installed as part of Anticimex’s pest control service monitoring from March 2020 through October 2020 for between $15 and $45 per month.
Anticimex Inc., of Berkeley Heights, N.J.
