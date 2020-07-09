Ananda Apothecary Recalls Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Ananda Apothecary at 888-758-6360 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Thursday, email at contact@anandaapothecary.com, or online at www.anandaessentialoils.com and click on ‘Wintergreen/Birch EO Recall’ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Wintergreen, Sweet Birch, Super Soother Blend and Breath Deep Blend Pure Essential Oils in amber glass bottles with black continuous thread closures. The white and green/blue label includes the Ananda Apothecary logo, product name, and the volume size of the bottle. The table lists the volume sizes for the products and lot numbers which is listed on the top left corner of the label.
|
Pure Essential Oils
|
Volume Sizes (mL)
|
Lot Numbers
|
Wintergreen
|
0.5, 10, 30, 60, 120
|
SAK138WIN
SAL249WIN
|
Sweet Birch
|
0.5, 10, 30, 60, 120
|
PEC199BIR
|
Super Soother Blend
|
5, 10, 30
|
BLB259SSR
BLJ089SSR
|
Breathe Deep Blend
|
10, 30
|
BLB089BRD
BLE289BRD
BLH279BRD
BLJ239BRD
BLL059BRD
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children. All known purchasers are being notified directly by Ananda Apothecary about the recall and will receive a full refund for the sample size (0.5 mL) or be sent a free replacement child-resistant closure for the all other sizes.
None reported.
Anandaessentialoils.com from July 2019 through February 2020 between $2 and $100.
Ananda Apothecary, of Boulder, Colo.
