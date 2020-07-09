  1. Home
  3. Ananda Apothecary Recalls Essential Oils Due To Failure To Meet Child Resistant

Ananda Apothecary Recalls Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Wintergreen 100% Pure Essential Oil, Sweet Birch 100% Pure Essential Oil, Super Soother Pure Essential Oil Blend, and Breathe Deep Pure Essential Oil Blend
Hazard:

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
July 9, 2020
Units:
About 275
Consumer Contact:

Ananda Apothecary at 888-758-6360 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Thursday, email at contact@anandaapothecary.com, or online at www.anandaessentialoils.com and click on ‘Wintergreen/Birch EO Recall’ for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Wintergreen, Sweet Birch, Super Soother Blend and Breath Deep Blend Pure Essential Oils in amber glass bottles with black continuous thread closures.  The white and green/blue label includes the Ananda Apothecary logo, product name, and the volume size of the bottle.  The table lists the volume sizes for the products and lot numbers which is listed on the top left corner of the label.   

Pure Essential Oils

Volume Sizes (mL)

Lot Numbers

Wintergreen 

0.5, 10, 30, 60, 120

SAK138WIN
SAG019WIN

SAL249WIN

Sweet Birch 

0.5, 10, 30, 60, 120

PEC199BIR

Super Soother Blend

5, 10, 30

BLB259SSR
BLF059SSR

BLJ089SSR

Breathe Deep Blend

10, 30

BLB089BRD

BLE289BRD

BLH279BRD

BLJ239BRD

BLL059BRD
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children.  All known purchasers are being notified directly by Ananda Apothecary about the recall and will receive a full refund for the sample size (0.5 mL) or be sent a free replacement child-resistant closure for the all other sizes.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Anandaessentialoils.com from July 2019 through February 2020 between $2 and $100.

Manufacturer(s):

Ananda Apothecary, of Boulder, Colo.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-759
