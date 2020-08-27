  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Amazon Recalls Mystic Moments Birch Sweet Essential Oil Due To Failure To Meet Child

Amazon Recalls Mystic Moments Birch Sweet Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Birch Sweet Essential Oil 100% Pure
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 27, 2020
Units:
About 54
Consumer Contact:

Amazon will send emails directly to all customers that purchased the impacted product with instructions on how to receive a full refund.  Amazon will send the emails to the email address associated with the Amazon account that purchased the product.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 50 mL Mystic Moments Birch Sweet Essential Oil in amber glass bottles with black continuous thread closures.  The blue label includes the product name and the volume size of the bottle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children.  Amazon will be contacting all known purchasers with instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Amazon.com from May 2015 through April 2020 for about $9 by Amazon UK Services, of United Kingdom.

Manufacturer(s):

Mystic Moments UK, of United Kingdom 

Manufactured In:
United Kindgom
Recall number:
20-773
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Amazon Recalls Mystic Moments Birch Sweet Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Communicorp Recalls Plush Aflac Doctor Duck Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard
CPSC and Crown Darts UK Warn Consumers to Stop Using and Dispose of Banned Lawn Dart Sets; Recalling Firm is Unable to Conduct Recall
Thule Recalls Strollers Due to Injury Hazard
REVIVE Essential Oil Recalls Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils and Sore No More, Ache Away and Breeze Essential Oil Blends Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise