Amazon Recalls Calmer Solutions Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Amazon will send emails directly to all customers that purchased the impacted product with instructions on how to receive a full refund. Amazon will send the emails to the email address associated with the Amazon account that purchased the product.
Recall Details
This recall involves 100 mL Calmer Solutions Wintergreen Essential Oil in amber glass bottles with black continuous thread closures. The black and green label includes the Calmer Solutions logo, product name, and the volume size of the bottle. The UPC code 5052211006321 is located on the left side of the label.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children. Amazon will be contacting all known purchasers with instructions on how to receive a full refund.
None reported.
Amazon.com from November 2014 through April 2020 for about $17 by Amazon UK Services, of United Kingdom.
Calmer Solutions, of United Kingdom
