Alliance Outdoor Products Recalls Climbing Treestands Due to Fall Hazard

The cable assemblies on the treestand can separate due to corrosion, posing a fall hazard to the user.
About 3,400
Alliance Outdoor Products toll-free at 877-886-2241 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the website at https://www.x-stand.com and click on “recalls” or visit https://www.x-stand.com/recall-notification/ for more information.
This recall involves 2017 model year X-Stand Climbing Treestand Silent Adrenaline XSCT334 and Apache XSCT355. The model is identified on the box and in the instruction manual. They are made from lightweight aluminum, have a black nylon netting seat and padded arm rests and seat bar. The weight capacity is 300 pounds. Treestands with a batch number located on the metal plate riveted to the stand that ends in “17” are included in the recall.
Model# Name Batch Number
XSCT334 Silent Adrenaline 5X-1017
5X-1517
XSCT355 Apache 5X-5317
The UPC code for the recalled stands is 816153011219 (Silent Adrenaline) and 816153011677 (Apache). The UPC code is located on the box.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled climbing treestands and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a refund in the form of a gift card.
The firm has received five reports of the treestand’s cable separating, resulting in two injuries involving fractures.
Sportsman’s Guide stores (Silent Adrenaline treestands) and sporting goods stores (Apache treestands) nationwide and online at www.sportsmansguide.com and www.x-stand.com from May 2017 through December 2018 for between $200 and $230.
Alliance Outdoor Products Inc., d/b/a X-Stand Treestands, of Lakeville, Minn.
