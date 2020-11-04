  1. Home
Alliance Outdoor Products Recalls Climbing Treestands Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Climbing treestands
Hazard:

The cable assemblies on the treestand can separate due to corrosion, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 4, 2020
Units:

About 3,400

Consumer Contact:

Alliance Outdoor Products toll-free at 877-886-2241 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the website at https://www.x-stand.com and click on “recalls” or visit https://www.x-stand.com/recall-notification/ for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2017 model year X-Stand Climbing Treestand Silent Adrenaline XSCT334 and Apache XSCT355.  The model is identified on the box and in the instruction manual.  They are made from lightweight aluminum, have a black nylon netting seat and padded arm rests and seat bar.  The weight capacity is 300 pounds.  Treestands with a batch number located on the metal plate riveted to the stand that ends in “17” are included in the recall.   

Model#                             Name                                   Batch Number

XSCT334                         Silent Adrenaline                 5X-1017
                                                                                       5X-1517

XSCT355                         Apache                                  5X-5317

The UPC code for the recalled stands is 816153011219 (Silent Adrenaline) and 816153011677 (Apache).  The UPC code is located on the box. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled climbing treestands and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a refund in the form of a gift card.        

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the treestand’s cable separating, resulting in two injuries involving fractures.

Sold At:

Sportsman’s Guide stores (Silent Adrenaline treestands) and sporting goods stores (Apache treestands) nationwide and online at www.sportsmansguide.com and www.x-stand.com   from May 2017 through December 2018 for between $200 and $230. 

Importer(s):

Alliance Outdoor Products Inc., d/b/a X-Stand Treestands, of Lakeville, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-022
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise