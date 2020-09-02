  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Advantus Recalls Fluorescent Computer Task Lamps Due To Burn Hazard

Advantus Recalls Fluorescent Computer Task Lamps Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
LEDU Black Fluorescent Computer Task Lamps Model L283MB
Hazard:

The tape used to contain wire components within the lamps case housing can overheat and melt, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 2, 2020
Units:
About 384
Consumer Contact:

Advantus at 800-284-5577 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at info@advantus.com, or visit online at www.shopadvantus.com and select “Consumer Alerts” at bottom of page for more information or https://shopadvantus.com/pages/consumer-alerts

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the LEDU Black Matte Fluorescent Computer Task Lamps Model L283MB.  The lamp case housing measures approximately 3.5 inches in height and 1.5 inches in width and 1.875 inches in depth.  The model number is printed on the packaging.  UL E157718 CSA LL101497 Type SPT-2 is printed on the black coating of the electrical cord.  The UPC code 072743000487 can be found on the package.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled lamp and contact Advantus to arrange for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Advantus has received one report of smoke emerging from the lampscase housing.  No injuries reported.

Sold At:

Staples and Essendant sold the recalled lamps through catalogs, independent office product dealers and internet resellers.  They were also sold online at Walmart.com and Lowes.com from February 2020 through July 2020 for about $136.

Importer(s):

Advantus, Corp., Jacksonville, Fla.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-175
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Lithonia Lighting Recalls to Repair CFMK Surface Mount Brackets Used with CPANL LEDs Due to Impact Hazard
Pier 1 Recalls Three-Wick Halloween Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Transform Recalls Four-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Kmart
Hercules Recalls Moravian Star Lights Due to Fire and Electrical Shock Hazards
Miles Industries Recalls Gas Fireplaces Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise