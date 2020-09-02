Advantus Recalls Fluorescent Computer Task Lamps Due to Burn Hazard

The tape used to contain wire components within the lamps case housing can overheat and melt, posing a burn hazard.
Advantus at 800-284-5577 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at info@advantus.com, or visit online at www.shopadvantus.com and select “Consumer Alerts” at bottom of page for more information or https://shopadvantus.com/pages/consumer-alerts.
Recall Details
This recall involves the LEDU Black Matte Fluorescent Computer Task Lamps Model L283MB. The lamp case housing measures approximately 3.5 inches in height and 1.5 inches in width and 1.875 inches in depth. The model number is printed on the packaging. UL E157718 CSA LL101497 Type SPT-2 is printed on the black coating of the electrical cord. The UPC code 072743000487 can be found on the package.
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled lamp and contact Advantus to arrange for a full refund.
Advantus has received one report of smoke emerging from the lampscase housing. No injuries reported.
Staples and Essendant sold the recalled lamps through catalogs, independent office product dealers and internet resellers. They were also sold online at Walmart.com and Lowes.com from February 2020 through July 2020 for about $136.
Advantus, Corp., Jacksonville, Fla.
