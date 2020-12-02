  1. Home
ADCO Recalls Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Dollar Tree

Name of product:
Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves Candles
Hazard:

The candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 2, 2020
Units:

About 142,740

Consumer Contact:

Dollar Tree at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.dollartree.com, then on the bottom of the page, under “Customer Service,” click “Contact Us,” then “Company Questions & Answers,” and click on “Product Recalls” in the left column for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves Candle.  The candle is approximately 2½ inches tall with the powder blue color wax encased in a glass votive.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves candles and contact Dollar Tree for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports that flame height reached above the glass, causing the glass to break.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from July 2020 through September 2020 for $1.

Importer(s):

Adco Trading Inc., Missouri City, Texas

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-039
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
