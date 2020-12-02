ADCO Recalls Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Dollar Tree

The candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 142,740
Dollar Tree at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.dollartree.com, then on the bottom of the page, under “Customer Service,” click “Contact Us,” then “Company Questions & Answers,” and click on “Product Recalls” in the left column for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves Candle. The candle is approximately 2½ inches tall with the powder blue color wax encased in a glass votive.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves candles and contact Dollar Tree for a full refund.
The firm has received two reports that flame height reached above the glass, causing the glass to break. No injuries have been reported.
Exclusively at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from July 2020 through September 2020 for $1.
Adco Trading Inc., Missouri City, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800