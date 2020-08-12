Active Brands Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The bicycle helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.
This recall involves Active Brand AS Sweet Protection-branded Ripper Jr., Ripper MIPS Jr. and Ripper MIPS bicycle helmets. The Ripper Jr. and Ripper MIPS Jr. helmets were sold in one size, fitting head circumference from 48 cm to 53 cm (18.9 to 20.9 inches). The Ripper MIPS helmet was sold in one size, fitting head circumference from 53 cm to 61 cm (20.9 to 24.0 inches). The helmets were sold in matte colors: black, white, blue, gray, green, pink and purple. “Sweet Protection” is printed on the side of the helmets. All helmets have the manufacturing date printed inside the helmet with 2019 as the production year and a number between 9 and 12 as the production month. The model name is printed on a label on the rear back side of the helmet. The bicycle helmets are tested and certified according to the European standard for bicycle helmets, EN1078 and were only meant to be sold in the European market.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and return to the store where sold or contact Active Brands/Sweet Protection for a full refund.
Evo and Rogers Ski and Sport sporting goods stores in California, Colorado, Montana, New Hampshire, Utah, Washington and Wyoming and online at Expert Voice Pro Purchase (www.expertvoice.com) from February 2020 through June 2020 for between $50 and $90.
Active Brands AS, of Norway
Active Brands NA, of Broomfield, Colo.
