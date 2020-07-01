A Better You! Recalls Belecoo Strollers Due to Violation of Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Fall, Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards (Recall Alert)

The recalled strollers violate the federal Carriages and Strollers standard. A child’s torso can pass through the opening between the activity tray and the seat bottom and his/her head can become entrapped, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards. The location of the crotch restraint creates a large opening between the seat bottom and the restraint, and it can become detached, posing a fall hazard to children.
A Better You! at 800-715-7302 or via email at belecoorecall@gmail.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Belecoo 535-S convertible baby strollers sold in black, pink, blue, khaki and gray colors. The strollers convert into carriages in the bassinet position. Belecoo is printed on the stroller’s frame and on the shoulder straps. The model number 535-S is printed on a label on the inside of the rear frame of the stroller.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby stroller and contact A Better You! for instructions on how to receive a full refund including taxes and original shipping cost. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Exclusively on Amazon.com from January 2019 through March 2020 for about $200.
North Woods General Store LLS, d/b/a A Better You!, of Hebron, Ky.
