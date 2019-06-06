Xtreme Outdoor Products Recalls Climbing Sticks Due to Fall Hazard and Risk of Serious Injury

The climbing sticks can break due to a bolt failure on the center step, posing a fall hazard and risk of serious injury.
XOP toll-free at 877-544-6611 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at service@xopoutdoors.com or online at www.XOPoutdoors.com and click on “About” for more information.
This recall involves XOP climbing sticks used to climb trees. The climbing sticks have XOP and model number XOP-LMO4-SR printed on the box. They were sold in sand ripple green color in a 4-pack. The climbing sticks measure about 36” inches tall and have three climbing steps.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled climbing sticks and return them to Xtreme Outdoor Products (XOP) for a full refund or refund in the form of a store credit.
XOP has received two reports of injuries, including scrapes and bruises, a fractured foot and ribs.
Webb’s Sporting Goods and TrailCam stores nationwide, Scheel’s in Omaha, Neb. and Overland Park, Kan., and online at XOPoutdoors.com from November 2018 through December 2018 for about $170.
Xtreme Outdoor Products (XOP), of Dubuque, Iowa
